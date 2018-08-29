Video Shows Doctor Uses CPR to Save Man During First Date in Capitola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fist date took a harrowing twist when a doctor used CPR to help save the life of a man when he suffered a heart attack during their first date at beach in Capitola. And the dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

After surgery and months of recuperation, Max Montgomery is doing fine. And he and his date-turned-rescuer, Dr. Andi Traynor, are still seeing each other.

Now, the couple is sharing a video of the incident in hopes of spreading the message that CPR saves lives.

Traynor and Montgomery were paddleboarding together for their first date when Montgomery suddenly collapsed on the sand in October.

A videographer's camera happened to be set up to record scenery and caught what happened next on video.

Traynor, an anesthesiologist, sprung into action, performing CPR before paramedics arrived to take the pulseless man to a hospital while using a defibrillator to shock his heart awake.

The couple said that Montgomery's heart was stopped for 17 minutes.

Alexander Baker, whose camera recorded the rescue said that Montgomery later thanked him for recording the couple's first kiss.

"His first kiss was, they call it, the kiss of life," Baker said.

Montgomery is the founder of a charity called "Paddle 4 Good." Among other endeavors, the organization works to train people in CPR.