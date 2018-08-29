× Woman Fatally Shot in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A woman was fatally shot in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. near the corner of Whittier Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, described as being between 30 and 40 years old, died from a gunshot wound. She was found in the middle of the street with a purse, cellphone and keys, LAPD Sgt. Miguel Lopez told KTLA.

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related or an attempted robbery.

LAPD officials did not have a description on any possible suspects. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Neighbors heard gunshots just after 5 a.m., but did not see anything, Lopez said.

The shooting occurred near Sunrise Elementary School, video from the scene showed.

Sunrise elementary and pre-school will be in session Wednesday, but students are being asked to use the westside entrance, Lopez said. Sunrise continuation school is on lockdown, but only six students are enrolled in the program.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.