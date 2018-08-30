× 2 Men Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Rob Carpinteria Marijuana Business for 2nd Time

Two men were arrested after attempting to rob the same marijuana cultivation facility in Carpinteria for a second time, officials announced Thursday.

Tyrone Taylor, Henry Jernigan and a third person who remained at large targeted a business located in the 1500 block of Casitas Pass Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene after the men set off the alarm, the agency said. Workers said a group broke in and pepper-sprayed one of them before fleeing in a U-Haul.

The deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle on the 101 Freeway and stopped them after exiting on Victoria Avenue in Ventura County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The officials reported finding a pepper spray in the U-Haul.

Investigators later determined that Taylor, a 31-year-old Lancaster resident, and Jernigan, a 45-year-old Los Angeles resident, were previously involved in an armed robbery at the same marijuana facility, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In that incident, the pair and two other people allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint before leaving with stolen items.

Taylor was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit crime.

Jernigan was detained on suspicion of of attempted robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, vandalism, possession of teargas, use of teargas and possession of a dirk or dagger.

Both of them were also booked on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit crime for the earlier case.

Bail for each was set at more than $1 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 805-681-4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org.