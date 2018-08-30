3-Vehicle Collision in Corona Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A three-vehicle collision in Corona left one dead and another hospitalized on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Santana Way, according to the Corona Police Department.

A male driver in a Jeep Cherokee was heading north from Main Street to Magnolia Avenue when it crashed into the rear of a Honda Accord stopped at a red light, investigators said. The collision sent the Honda into the intersection, where it struck a Volkswagen Jetta.

While the driver of the Jeep was transported to the Riverside Community Hospital in unknown condition, the male driver of the Honda died of his injuries at Corona Regional Hospital, according to police.

The driver of Jetta was not hurt, authorities said.

Police have not released their identities.

It has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved, Sergeant Chad Fountain said.

Anyone with information could contact Officer Jason Gardner at 951-817-5784 or Jason.Gardner@CoronaCa.gov.