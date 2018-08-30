$50K Reward Offered for Information in South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed 62-Year-Old Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old woman earlier this month.

Joan Davis was crossing South Central Avenue at East 84th Place around 1 a.m. Aug. 2 when she was struck by a white van that did not stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities believe she lay motionless on the street for about a minute before a hatchback-style vehicle hit her again and dragged her body for four blocks, Detective, Ryan Moreno said during a news conference Thursday.

At one point the vehicle stopped and the driver checked to see what had happened. The driver continued south toward Manchester Avenue and Davis' body eventually became dislodged, Moreno said.

The detective said there were several people around when the incident occurred. At one point a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle drove by the area, surveillance video showed, but no one flagged down officials. Other vehicles saw her body on the street, but swerved to avoid it.

“No one did anything, everybody just stood quiet and let the events play out," Moreno said.

He called the events "disturbing." Capt. Alcenda Neal called the incident a "heinous crime."

“This is not one of humanity’s finest hours. Somebody should have stepped up and did the right thing," Moreno said. "But, unfortunately, we dropped the ball that night.”

He added that authorities continue investigating the crash by canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance video. He said they need the public's help in solving the case.

Olivia Davis, the victim's sister, described her as being a mother and a grandmother who was loved by everyone. She urged anyone involved in the incident to come forward.

"Please don’t let my sister just die in vain with nobody there to protect her or to help her out," Olivia Davis said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Michael Flannery or Detective Ryan Moreno at 323-421-2500.