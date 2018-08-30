California Democratic Leader Calls for Boycott of In-N-Out Restaurant, Citing GOP Donations
Will the California resistance have the stomach to do without its Double-Doubles?
The head of the California Democratic Party this week called for a boycott of the popular West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out after a public filing revealed that the company had donated $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party this week.
Party Chairman Eric Bauman in a tweet Wednesday linked to a story about the contribution, wrote, “Et tu In-N-Out?” with the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.
Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, announcing they will no longer patronize the restaurant.
