California Democratic Leader Calls for Boycott of In-N-Out Restaurant, Citing GOP Donations

For many Californians, In-N-Out has long stood as a proud and iconic symbol of the Golden State. (Credit: Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Will the California resistance have the stomach to do without its Double-Doubles?

The head of the California Democratic Party this week called for a boycott of the popular West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out after a public filing revealed that the company had donated $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party this week.

Party Chairman Eric Bauman in a tweet Wednesday linked to a story about the contribution, wrote, “Et tu In-N-Out?” with the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, announcing they will no longer patronize the restaurant.

