× California Democratic Leader Calls for Boycott of In-N-Out Restaurant, Citing GOP Donations

Will the California resistance have the stomach to do without its Double-Doubles?

The head of the California Democratic Party this week called for a boycott of the popular West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out after a public filing revealed that the company had donated $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party this week.

Party Chairman Eric Bauman in a tweet Wednesday linked to a story about the contribution, wrote, “Et tu In-N-Out?” with the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.

Other Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, announcing they will no longer patronize the restaurant.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

Read the full story on LATimes.com.