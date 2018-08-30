California Lawmakers Approve Bill Requiring Corporate Boards to Include Women

Citing a lack of diversity in corporate boardrooms, state lawmakers on Thursday sent the governor a bill that would require women to be included on the boards of directors of firms headquartered in California.

The bill would require that publicly held corporations headquartered in the state include at least one woman on boards of directors by the end of 2019, and at least two by July 2021. Corporate boards with six or more members would be required to have at least three women on the panels by the middle of 2021.

The measure was proposed because women make up 52% of the state’s population but just 15% of the directors of its public corporations, according to state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), a co-author of the bill with Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego).

“We are not going to ask any more,” Jackson said in a fiery floor speech. “We are tired of being nice. We’re tired of being polite. We are going to require this because it’s going to benefit the economy. It’s going to benefit each of these companies.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.