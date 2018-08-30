× Disneyland to Serve Alcohol for First Time When Star Wars Land Opens Next Year

Disneyland visitors who explore the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion that opens next year will be invited to belly up to a dimly lit Star Wars-inspired cantina where — for the first time in the park — they can order alcoholic drinks.

New artist renderings released on the Disneyland blog Thursday show a dark tavern where Stormtroopers, bounty hunters, smugglers and other alien travelers crowd around a bar that serves various concoctions. The post says the tavern, dubbed Oga’s Cantina, will serve “libations for adults.”

Walt Disney Co. representatives confirmed that the libations will include pre-mixed alcoholic drinks, a significant development at the attraction because Disneyland has never sold booze to park visitors, except to members of the private Club 33, an exclusive dinner club at Disneyland’s New Orleans Square.

Walt Disney himself opposed the sale of alcohol in his parks, saying he felt the introduction of booze would ruin the family atmosphere.

