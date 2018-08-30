Glendale Police Arrest Man Allegedly Caught on Video Touching Himself Near Children’s Play Area

Glendale police have arrested a suspect after a man was caught on video repeatedly touching himself outside a children’s play area earlier this month.

Authorities released the cellphone video, captured by a concerned mother near the children’s splash pad at Pacific Park, on Tuesday in hopes members of the public could provide information on his identity.

On Thursday, Glendale police confirmed an arrest was made in the case. Further details about the circumstances of the arrest would be released later in the day, the department said.

The man was originally spotted at the Pacific Avenue park the afternoon of Aug. 17.

The video shows him scanning the park while touching his genitals over his shorts repeatedly with one hand. In the other hand, he held a cellphone up to his ear.

Sgt. Dan Suttles previously told KTLA he “appears to be very deliberately touching himself in a way that would be sexually gratifying” while standing feet away from children.

Suttles noted more children were in the park than usual that day because a nearby school was hosting orientation.

