Heather Locklear Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charges in Alleged Attack of Officer, Medic in Thousand Oaks

Heather Locklear on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges related to her alleged attack of a police officer and a medic at her Thousand Oaks home, officials announced.

The actress’s attorney appeared in the Ventura County Superior Court on her behalf and entered not guilty pleas to battery on a peace officer, battery on an emergency medical technician, and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

The charges involved a June 24 incident that led to her arrest.

Deputies responded to her residence around 6 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance, officials said.

After the offices determined no crime, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, another call came in around 11 p.m.

Authorities arrived to discover Locklear and another party involved in a disturbance, Sgt. Buschow previously told CNN. The sergeant said Locklear kicked one of the officers in the leg and described her as “extremely intoxicated and very uncooperative.”

During a medical check, the actress allegedly kicked an emergency worker in the chest.

She was booked into jail after being evaluated at a hospital, officials said.

Locklear remained out of custody after posting $20,000 bail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The case was continued for a pretrial conference on Sept. 27.

Locklear also faced battery and resisting charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident during which she allegedly attacked three officers after injuring her boyfriend. She also denied those charges.

