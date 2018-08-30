Last Call at L.A. Bars Could Be Extended to 4 a.m. Under Bill Passed by California Lawmakers

How L.A. Mayor Garcetti Is Spreading Wealth, Influence Across U.S. With His ‘Victory Fund’

Posted 11:58 AM, August 30, 2018
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks before a march towards the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles during a rally commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on April 24, 2018. (Credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, likes to tell people about Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s generosity.

Earlier this year, Garcetti’s political action committee donated $100,000 to help the mayor’s ideological brethren pay for a field campaign to register African American voters in that state.

“Garcetti was the first elected mayor to do something like this,” said Robertson, who informs candidates running for office about the donation.

The Democratic Midterm Victory Fund — Garcetti’s most ambitious fundraising endeavor yet to help his party — is boosting the mayor’s national profile and allowing him to forge alliances with party leaders as he considers a long-shot bid for the White House.

