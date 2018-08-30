El Monte Man Sought in Shooting That Killed Pregnant Wife, Fetus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a man suspected in the shooting deaths of his pregnant wife and her fetus in El Monte Wednesday night.

Police responded to a gunshot victim call at a home in the 2700 block of Leafdale Avenue just before 9 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old pregnant woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the home.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.

Both the mother and her fetus were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Authorities are searching for the woman’s husband, who investigators believe shot the victim during a domestic dispute.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Octavio Curiel-Martinez.

Octavio Curiel-Martinez and the victim lived at the home together with their children, according to the news release. Investigators do not believe the children were home at the time of the shooting.

Curiel-Martinez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and was described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

He was believed to have fled in a red 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with California license plate number 81718L2.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.