Man Struck and Killed by Car on Arrow Highway in Azusa

A man died after he was struck by a car in Azusa Thursday morning, authorities said.

It took place about 9:50 a.m. as the man was trying to cross in the 800 block of East Arrow Highway, west of Grand Avenue, Azusa Police Department Sgt. Seth Chapman said. The man was not within a crosswalk.

Azusa and Covina officers responded to the scene, along with Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, but they were unable to save the badly injured man, he said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, Chapman said. He was also described only as a man.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.