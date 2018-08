Tributes to the late Sen. John McCain will be presented by his family, former Vice President Joe Biden and several sports stars during a memorial service in Arizona Thursday. The service, held at North Phoenix Baptist Church, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to Biden, notable attendees will include former Vice President Den Quayle, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and first lady Angela Ducey, Rept. Ben Quayle and former Congressman Jim Kolbe, according to a news release.