Multiple People Dead After L.A.-Bound Greyhound Bus With 47 Passengers Crashes in New Mexico: Report

Multiple people were killed and others suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash involving a passenger bus in northwestern New Mexico, state police said.

The bus was left St. Louis on Wednesday and was headed to Los Angeles, according to St. Louis television station KMOV.

It was traveling between Albuquerque and Phoenix when state police said it crashed along along Interstate I-40 in McKinley County.

“Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively,” New Mexico state police tweeted.

The Greyhound bus involved in the crash carried a total of 47 passengers, the company told CNN affiliate KOAT.

Family members of passengers are asked to call 505-722-2002 to get information on their relatives.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Accident on I-40 near Thoreau, NM pic.twitter.com/irYguqaiMZ — Alex Huggins (@lxhuggins24) August 30, 2018