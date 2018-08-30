News Cameraman Shot to Death in Cancun Is 8th Mexican Journalist Slain This Year

A news cameraman was shot dead Wednesday in the Mexican resort city of Cancun — at least the eighth Mexican journalist slain this year.

The cameraman was identified by prosecutors in Quintana Roo state only by his initials, J.E.R.V, but local television station Canal 10 confirmed that the victim was Javier Rodriguez Valladeres.

On its Twitter account, the station lamented the death of Rodriguez as an “irreparable loss.”

@Tucanal10 lamenta la pérdida irreparable de nuestro compañero camarógrafo Javier Rodríguez Valladares quien formaba parte del equipo de Noticias. Nuestro más sentido pésame a familiares y amigos. pic.twitter.com/tWBPN7uoII — Canal 10 (@Tucanal10) August 30, 2018

Rodriguez was killed along with another man, who was identified in local media reports as a local artisan.

