Police Detain Man Accused of Robbing 70-Year-Old Nun in South L.A.

A man was detained in connection with the robbery of a 70-year-old nun in South Los Angeles on Thursday, police said.

A robbery involving a vehicle was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Adams Boulevard, on the border the Adams-Normandie and University Park neighborhoods, according to L.A. Police Officer Tony Im.

The woman was found shortly after the incident nearly five miles away from the robbery site, inside her car outside a Carl’s Jr. on the corner of Washington Boulevard and Soto Street in Boyle Heights.

Earlier, Im said the victim might have been kidnapped.

The suspect had apparently fled in a black Toyota Camry but was detained about half a mile east of the fast food restaurant, Im said.

The victim did not sustain any injuries, Im said.

Police were investigating the incident, and no further details were available.