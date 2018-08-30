Santa Ana Police Arrest Shoplifting Suspect Caught on Video Charging at Store Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shoplifting suspect caught on video charging at grocery store employees in a Santa Ana parking lot has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

Jose Oscar Prado, 32, was booked into jail on Wednesday and was being held on $50,000 bail, Orange County Sheriff's Department records showed.

At around 4 p.m. on June 17, Prado allegedly walked out of the Stater Bros. on 2603 W. 17th Street with a carton of items he did not pay for.

When he started placing the items into his truck, a woman got out of the vehicle and blocked employees who tried to retrieve the merchandise, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The agency said Prado "immediately charged at them and pinned one employee against a car."

Video of the encounter shows a bystander approach Prado and knock him to the ground.

The suspect and the woman eventually got into the truck and fled with the items, police said.

Authorities were searching for the bystander who struck Prado as a possible witness, according to officials.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.