Six Flags Magic Mountain to Debut World’s First Side-by-Side Racing Roller Coaster

Six Flags Magic Mountain will soon have 20 ways to make your head spin, your heart pound and your stomach lurch.

The Valencia amusement park announced plans late Wednesday to open its 20th roller coaster next year, a thrill ride with side-by-side tracks so that two vehicles packed with screaming riders can zoom alongside each other, reaching speeds of up to 55 mph.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is describing the ride, dubbed West Coast Racers, as the world’s first racing coaster that includes twin tracks, multiple hills, high-banked turns, plus several places where the two tracks intertwine like strands of spaghetti. Each vehicle makes two complete circuits of its track during the three-minute ride.

The coaster will include a “pit stop” that will feature the narration of Ryan Friedlinghaus, founder of West Coast Customs, the auto customizing shop that was popularized in the MTV show “Pimp My Ride.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.