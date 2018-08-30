Student Arrested for Alleged Threat to Shoot Up High School in Oro Grande, Guns Seized

Deputies arrested a student and recovered a cache of guns from his home Thursday after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting at Riverside Preparatory High School in Oro Grande, officials said.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was working as a school resource officer at the campus about 10 a.m. when he learned that a student had threatened to “shoot up the school and other students,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Detectives went to the student’s home, where they seized “a high volume of firearms,” the statement said.

The boy was taken to a juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats and threatening school officials, authorities said. His name was not released due to his age.

Sheriff’s officials said there is no additional threat to the students or staff at the school.