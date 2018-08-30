Woman Shot by Police in South Pasadena

Police have shot and wounded a woman during a confrontation in South Pasadena on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It unfolded just before 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The woman was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment, sheriff’s officials said. An update on her condition was not available.

South Pasadena Police Department officials said the shooting stemmed from a “welfare check” being carried out by officers.

“During the course of investigation, a confrontation with a subject ensued and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” South Pasadena police said in an statement.

No police officers were hurt during the encounter, sheriff’s officials said.

Fremont Avenue was shut down in both directions between Oxley Street and Monterey Road as detectives examined the scene.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have taken charge of the investigation.

Police asked the public to stay clear of the area Thursday afternoon.

Major police activity in town. FREMONT AVENUE BETWEEN OXLEY STREET AND MONTEREY ROAD IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Please be patient. Stay tuned for further information pic.twitter.com/mF57FuMNy3 — South Pasadena PD (@southpaspd) August 30, 2018