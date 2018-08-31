× 1 Dead Following Rollover Crash in Huntington Beach: Police

One person was dead following a rollover crash in Huntington Beach caused by one vehicle clipping another on Friday, officials said.

The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Nichols Lane, near the intersection with Warner Avenue, said Huntington Beach Police Officer Angela Bennett.

It forced the closure of all lanes of Warner Avenue for several hours in both directions from Nichols to Ash Lane, police said.

Two vehicles were both headed east down Nichols when one clipped the side of the other, causing it to roll over, according to Bennett.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the overturned vehicle, possibly a pickup, came to rest completely on its head.

One occupant in that vehicle had died before authorities could respond to the scene. The other passenger was transported for treatment of a medical condition, Bennett said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the other did not sustain any injuries.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this report.

Due to a major traffic collision in the area of Warner and Nichols Ln, all lanes of traffic on Warner Ave will be shut down in both directions from Nichols to Ash for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes while officers are on scene and conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/QvPJbULgB7 — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) August 31, 2018