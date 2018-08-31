× 10 Fugitives Arrested, Over $1.6 Million in Drugs Seized by Border Officers in SoCal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 400 pounds of narcotics valued at over $1.6 million and arrested 10 wanted fugitives in San Diego and Imperial counties over the last weekend.

The drugs were seized from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 and included 385 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of heroin, 11 pounds of cocaine and 1,160 tramadol pills, according to a statement from the federal agency.

Officers discovered the drugs hidden in doors, fuel tanks, rear bumper and quarter panels and other locations in various vehicles seized at ports of entry in the two counties.

CBP officers at various border crossings also arrested 10 fugitives who were wanted on outstanding felony warrants for larceny, burglary, property damage, parole violations and other crimes.

