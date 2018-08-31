14 Arrested in Operation Targeting MS-13 Gang in Central Valley

Fourteen suspected MS-13 gang members operating in a Central Valley town east of Fresno as well as in Los Angeles were arrested Thursday as part of a multi-agency operation targeting associates and members of the transnational criminal organization, authorities said.

The suspected members targeted in the operation were arrested on charges including murder, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking, according to federal authorities and court documents unsealed Thursday.

U.S. attorney McGregor W. Scott, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and local law enforcement officials were set to speak at a news conference in Fresno and offer more details on the arrests late Friday morning.

At least two MS-13 “cliques” affiliated with the Los Angeles branch of the gang operate in the small Central Valley town of Mendota, according to two federal indictments unsealed Thursday. More than 14 homicides since 2015 are believed to be related to MS-13 in Mendota, according to court documents.

