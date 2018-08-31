× 2 Women Convicted in Killing of Store Clerk During Attempted Robbery in North Hollywood

A jury found two women guilty of murder two years after an attempted robbery in North Hollywood left a store clerk dead, officials announced Friday.

Rosa Manuela Barrientos, 25, and Maria Michelle Inzunza, 27, were both convicted of first-degree murder and attempted robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, they tried to rob the A & D Liquor Mart in the 12600 block of Sherman Way the night of Sept. 24, 2016.

Barrientos fatally shot the clerk, 61-year-old Mohammed Kalam, in the head, prosecutors said.

Officials were alerted about an apparent robbery and arrived at the scene to find Kalam with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people seen leaving the business apparently fled without taking any cash or merchandise. Police arrested Barrientos and Inzunza, both L.A. residents, four days later in Hollywood.

The pair, scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3, faced life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

The District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.