Assistant Softball Coach Sentenced to Jail After Admitting to Giving Anaheim Students Marijuana

A 22-year-old woman was sentenced to six months in jail after admitting to providing minors marijuana and smoking it with them while employed at an Anaheim high school, officials said Friday.

In March 2017, Tiffani Lee Aguirre allegedly drove three female softball players to a park in Buena Park where they smoked weed in her car. The woman, who was as an assistant softball coach at Magnolia High School, the O.C. Register reported, brought the marijuana, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Aguirre again brought marijuana and smoked it with two of the girls on two occasions in May 2017 in Newport Beach, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Three months later, a staffer at the high school alerted Anaheim police about “concerns” with the assistant coach.

Aguirre on Friday pleaded guilty to three felony counts of furnishing marijuana to a minor, three misdemeanor counts of unlawful transportation, importation, sale or gift of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, prosecutors said.

In addition to jail time, her sentence included three years of formal probation.