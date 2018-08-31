Domestic Battery Suspect Taken Into Custody at North Hollywood Apartment Complex After 101 Freeway Chase

Ventura County authorities took a person suspected of domestic battery into custody, as the arrest was seen in aerial Sky5 video following a chase along the eastbound 101 Freeway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office could be seen surrounding the vehicle just after 1:20 p.m., as multiple patrol vehicles were seen parked at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Fair Avenue. About 2:37 p.m., video of the scene showed the suspect being taken into custody by responding officers.

The vehicle, a silver 1997 Honda sedan, had fled into the area following a chase on the eastbound 101 Freeway. That pursuit started in Thousand Oaks before traveling into the Los Angeles area, officials said.

Deputies were chasing the vehicle in the area of the freeway near the White Oak exit, California Highway Patrol Officer Rubio said just after 1 p.m.. By 1:20 p.m., the car was driving through the Studio City area near Coldwater Canyon Avenue, as seen in Sky5 footage.

Sheriff’s deputies were later seen outside a North Hollywood apartment complex before the suspect was been being arrested at the scene there at about 2:37 p.m.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated certain police units were getting involved.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.