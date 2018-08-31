× Authorities Capture Naked Man Who Fled Vehicle in East Los Angeles Area

Authorities are trying to locate a man who fled his vehicle in the East Los Angeles area and ran across busy lanes of traffic to avoid capture.

The man was originally driving a pickup truck being pursued by patrol vehicles just after 6 a.m. when he stopped and fled in Boyle Heights.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the man, who appeared to be naked, running across lanes of traffic and into a heavy brush area.

Los Angeles Police Department officers in foot pursuit stopped when the man ran in front of traffic.

Helicopters remained over the scene to keep track of the man’s location.

About 6:25 a.m., the man was surrounded by officers and being taken into custody.

It was unclear what prompted the man to run from authorities.