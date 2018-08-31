Brush Fire Burns Through 50 Acres in Foothills of San Bernardino Mountains

A brush fire burned through 50 acres in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains Friday evening, authorities said.

As firefighters continued battling the blaze just before 7 p.m., officials said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were being issued. An hour and half later, there was said to be a “minimal structure threat” but no notable rise in acreage.

Dubbed the Sterling Fire, the wildfire was burning in an area of the foothills located between the 18 and 330 freeways and was moving “moderately” in a northeast direction, forest officials tweeted at 6:47 p.m. Personnel from U.S. Forest Service and the San Bernardino County Fire Department were working to put out the blaze.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a chopper was seen making water drops over an area of flames roaring in the foothills, in video tweeted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Aviation currently assisting @SanBernardinoNF and @SBCOUNTYFIRE on the #SterlingFire. No structures currently threatened. Fire being held to the foothills pic.twitter.com/ApfL2F9bKh — Sheriff's Aviation (@SBCSDAviation) September 1, 2018

Firefighters with Cal Fire later joined the efforts working to put out the fire, as officials said. At 8:30 p.m., authorities said the rate of the fire’s spread had “slowed significantly” as about 300 resources were on the ground. At that time, there was no rise in acreage noted by fire officials.

No other details have been released by authorities.