California Bill That Would Set Strongest Net Neutrality Protections in U.S. Sent to Gov. Brown’s Desk

Nearly nine months after federal regulators voted to do away with net neutrality rules instituted under the Obama administration, state lawmakers are on the verge of bringing them back to California.

The state Senate on Friday sent a broad proposal to Gov. Jerry Brown that would prevent broadband and wireless companies from favoring some websites over others by charging for faster speeds, and from blocking, throttling or otherwise hindering access to content.

On the state Senate floor on Friday, bill author Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) argued that without the regulations, internet providers could “inhibit us or manipulate us away from our favorite websites.”

“Fundamentally, net neutrality is that we as individuals get to decide where to go on the internet as opposed to being told,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.