× Former Orange Coast College Student Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail in Vandalism Case

A former student at Orange Coast College was sentenced to six months in jail after vandalizing school property and defying an order to steer clear of the Costa Mesa campus, officials announced Thursday.

The school suspended Robert Bouton McDougal for two years soon after a February 2017 incident in which he allegedly ran into a former professor’s classroom, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

College officials said McDougal had gotten a “B” on an exam and repeatedly asked his instructor if he could retake it using a calculator, the Los Angeles Times reported. The professor denied the request, the paper added.

McDougal used a racial slur at a security officer who responded to the disturbance, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to his suspension, a court ordered him to stop contact with the instructor and stay away from the school.

Despite the order, McDougal returned to the campus in March 2017 and resisted as an officer who tried to remove him from the grounds, according to prosecutors. In another instance, he slashed the tires of two campus safety vehicles and vandalized them with a swastika and a racial slur, officials added.

He fled when a campus officer approached him and was latr arrested by Costa Mesa police, the District Attorney’s Office said.

McDougal again allegedly entered the school multiple times over the next two months.

In July 2018, he pleaded guilty to remaining on campus without consent, three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, two counts of violating a protective order, two counts of vandalism with damages worth at least $400 and unlawfully providing false information to a police officer, the District Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, they did not file hate crime charges due to insufficient evidence that McDougal’s actions were motivated by bias.

The 21-year-old this year sued the college claiming emotional distress and battery and false imprisonment, among other accusations, the L.A. Times reported. His attorney said his client had disabilities and that the instructor did not offer McDougal enough resources.