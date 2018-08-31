× Justin Turner’s Solo Homer in 8th Lifts Dodgers to 3-2 Win Over Diamondbacks

Justin Turner capitalized on a gaffe by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and a hanging slider from Zack Greinke, giving Kenley Jansen a chance to record a save in a 3-2 Dodgers victory.

After Turner gave his team the lead with a home run, Jansen overcame a bloop double to shut down the Diamondbacks offense for a save. It was Jansen’s first appearance without allowing a run since before he landed on the disabled list on Aug. 10 with issues related to his irregular heartbeat.

The victory cut the Dodgers’ deficit in the National League West down to one game. Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered seven solid innings. His line was marred by a first-inning home run. His departure was well-timed. Enrique Hernandez batted for Ryu in the bottom of the seventh and tied the game with a solo home run off Greinke.

An inning later, the Dodgers benefited from an inexplicable decision by Lovullo. The manager allowed Greinke to face Turner for a fourth time in the game. Turner used the opportunity to smash a go-ahead home run and set the stage for Jansen.

