L.A. Teachers Union Authorizes Strike Amid Growing Tension With School District

Posted 6:43 PM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, August 31, 2018
King Middle School teacher Joel Laguna hands out ballots to colleagues before a strike authorization vote in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, 2018. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Los Angeles teachers union have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, the union announced Friday.

Tensions continue to build over contract negotiations. The union and school district lately have accused each other of acting illegally.

A strike authorization does not mean that a strike will occur, but it gives the union’s board of directors the power to call a walkout without returning to the membership for approval. The authorization was expected; the main unknown was the size of the mandate — and it was considerable, which was widely expected.

About 81% of teachers cast ballots. Of those, 98% voted for the authorization, according to preliminary totals.

