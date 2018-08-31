× L.A. Teachers Union Authorizes Strike Amid Growing Tension With School District

Members of the Los Angeles teachers union have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, the union announced Friday.

Tensions continue to build over contract negotiations. The union and school district lately have accused each other of acting illegally.

A strike authorization does not mean that a strike will occur, but it gives the union’s board of directors the power to call a walkout without returning to the membership for approval. The authorization was expected; the main unknown was the size of the mandate — and it was considerable, which was widely expected.

About 81% of teachers cast ballots. Of those, 98% voted for the authorization, according to preliminary totals.

