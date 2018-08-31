Man Arrested After Urine Is Poured Over SUV in Thousand Oaks Neighborhood

After urine was poured on an SUV in Thousand Oaks just over a week ago, authorities arrested a man suspected of putting the urine there and on a front door mat, police said Friday.

A “large amount” of urine was poured over the vehicle and a front door mat belonging to the same person before authorities responded to the scene on Aug. 22. The vandalized SUV was in the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place when police officers were called there.

The victim of the vandalism, who police describe as “elderly,” had surveillance video at his home that helped lead investigators to identifying James Eddy Pierson as the suspect. He has since been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and elder abuse.

The victim said the urine got into the interior of his SUV, making it impossible to remove all of the bodily fluid and leaving about $2,000 in damage, according to police. He also told officers that the man had poured urine on the front door mat of his home in Thousand Oaks.

Pierson was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at his home on Thursday, police said. There, the investigators found evidence linking him to the crimes and indicating he uses methamphetamine, according to police.

He is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 4.