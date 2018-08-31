× Man Who Allegedly Carjacked Nun in South L.A. Faces Kidnapping Charges

Authorities on Friday identified a man who allegedly carjacked a 70-year-old nun in South Los Angeles the previous day.

Gregory Brinson, 43, faces kidnapping charges in connection with the incident, which occurred in the 1400 block of West Adams Boulevard on the border the Adams-Normandie and University Park neighborhoods.

A student apparently alerted authorities about a man who tried to rob a gas station in the area. The suspect eventually goy out through a back door and allegedly went into the backseat of a nun’s car.

Brinson then allegedly ordered the nun to drive and threatened to kill her if she didn’t follow directions, a USC police officer told KTLA.

The nun then drove about five miles to a Carl’s Jr. in Boyle Heights, where Brinson allegedly told her to stop. The victim, who was not injured, grabbed her keys and ran out of the vehicle.

Brinson also ran away, but was eventually taken into custody.

KTLA’s Erin Myers contributed to this story.