Office employees in Sherman Oaks say they were duped by a professionally dressed man who pretended to be part of the building staff as part of a ruse to steal their personal belongings on Friday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Sherman Oaks Office Workers Say Man Posed as Plumber to Steal From Them in Caught-on-Video Scam
