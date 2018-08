Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Natalie Hampton of Sherman Oaks created a free lunch-planning mobile app called "Sit With Us," which has 100,000 user and eight countries. It's intended to "promote a kinder and more inclusive school community." Natalie, a recipient of the 2018 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, appeared on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 31, 2018. She shared her story with anchors Lu Parker and Mark Mester.