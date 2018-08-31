Westbound 60 Freeway Shut Down Through Moreno Valley After 4 Die in Single-Vehicle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic on the westbound 60 Freeway was halted in Moreno Valley after a vehicle overturned, killing four people, officials said.

The car hit the freeway's center median around 7:30 p.m., causing it to flip over near the Redlands Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes were shut down at Redlands Boulevard as a result. At about 8:30 p.m., officials said they expected the lanes to be closed another few hours.

The force of the crash caused two of the vehicle's occupants to be ejected, while another three were trapped inside, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed two bodies blanketed in yellow tarp lying near the center divider, several feet from where the white sedan came to rest on its head in the fast lane.

Four of the occupants died at the scene, while another person suffered serious injuries, fire officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the fifth person's condition.

Investigators were processing the scene Friday night, and no further details were immediately available.