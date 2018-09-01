1 Dead, Another Injured After Scooter Collides With Car in South L.A.: LAFD

A crash involving a scooter and a car left one person dead and another hurt in South Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:43 p.m. in the area of 254 W. 92nd Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was declared dead on the scene, while a second individual sustained undetermined injuries, the agency said.

Authorities have not identified the patients and released no further information.