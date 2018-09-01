× 2 Missing After Boat Sinks Following Head-on Crash in Colorado River: San Bernardino County Fire Dept.

Two people are missing and at least two others were injured after two boats collided in the Colorado River at San Bernardino County’s Park Moabi, authorities said Saturday night.

The county’s Fire Department reported the crash shortly before 9 p.m.

Two vessels collided head-on in the river north of Topock, according to a tweet from the agency. The area is near the Arizona border.

The force of the crash caused one of the boats to sink; the other sustained heavy damages, fire officials said.

Two people are missing and “presumed submerged,” according to the tweet. Two others were injured, but their conditions are not immediately known.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

