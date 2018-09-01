× California Legislature Passes Measures to Make Police Body Cam Footage Public, Open Internal Investigations of Shootings

California lawmakers approved two landmark measures late Friday to open internal investigations of police shootings and make body camera footage public.

If signed by the governor, the bills would undo some of the nation’s strictest rules keeping law enforcement records secret and ensure the public has access to videos of officer-involved shootings and other high-profile incidents.

Supporters of the measures said they would boost trust in law enforcement at a time when multiple disputed police incidents have led to protests in California and nationwide.

The bills “open up some transparency to help rebuild that trust between law enforcement and communities,” said Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), author of the open-records bill. “Public safety requires the cooperation and trust of a community.”

