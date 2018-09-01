× In California’s Worst Fire Season Ever, Lawmakers Ratify New Efforts at Prevention and Assessing Who’s Responsible

With an urgency sparked by two consecutive years of deadly fires, California lawmakers gave final approval on Friday to more than a dozen bills bolstering prevention efforts and the readiness of residents, along with a controversial plan in which utility companies could pass some wildfire-related costs onto customers.

The breadth of the public policy proposals — which include efforts to increase defensible space around homes and buildings, and a mandate for backup batteries in garage door openers that hinder a fast getaway when the power is knocked out — offered a reflection of how deeply the devastation has been felt by Californians and their elected representatives.

“We’re angry and we have every right to be angry,” Sen Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) said on Friday night during the legislative debate. “The question is, what do we do about that?”

No proposal was more far-reaching or contentious than Senate Bill 901, the summer’s marquee wildfire measure and one of the last to be approved on Friday night before the Legislature adjourned for the year. The bill authorizes a five-year, $1-billion effort to reduce fire threats through tree and brush thinning programs that would include year-round prescribed fire. It would also streamline regulatory approval of fire reducing programs, and loosens some of the existing rules that govern the size of trees that can be removed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.