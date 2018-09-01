× More Women Come Forward With Claims of Sexual Assault in Jail by L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy

Five women have now filed lawsuits against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, accusing a deputy of sexually assaulting them while they were being held at the women’s jail.

Two of the women, in a case filed Friday, also claim the department fostered an unsafe environment by failing to implement federal standards that would protect inmates from sexual harassment and abuse.

The accused deputy, Giancarlo Scotti, was arrested last year and placed on unpaid leave after inmates told a teacher they’d been assaulted at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Scotti, 31, was charged in February in connection with sexually assaulting six inmates from March through September 2017. The inmates in the criminal complaint aren’t named, so it’s unclear if those who have filed civil suits are the same women.

