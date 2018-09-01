Oceanside Man Convicted of Abusing Neighbor’ Dogs, Including Partially Blinding Siberian Husky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Oceanside man has been found guilty of abusing his neighbors’ dogs, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian husky and harming a golden retriever who went missing.

A San Diego County jury on Friday found David C. Herbert guilty of 11 charges, including animal abuse and vandalism. Authorities said he repeatedly slashed his neighbor’s tires.

Prosecutors also alleged that Herbert had beaten the golden retriever, named Lala, with a bat, though he was not found guilty of that.

Lala is still missing. Authorities presume she is dead.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.