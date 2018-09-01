Santa Ana K-9 Helped Locate Guns, Ammunition at Convicted Felon’s Home: Police

Santa Ana police on Saturday credited a K-9 with helping detectives discover and confiscate numerous guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search of a convicted felon’s home.

Gang detectives seized eight firearms, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor while conducting an investigation at the residence on Friday night, according to a tweet from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officials credited K-9 Aslan with assisting in the discovery, noting the police dog helped them find some additional firearms and ammo.

The 4-year-old dog is trained in firearm detection, according to the tweet.

Police did not identify the convicted felon, saying only that the case will be sent to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No other information was immediately released about the incident.

