Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 1st, 2018

Happy first Saturday of September 2018! That's right! We're starting a new month! Here are several events to help your September celebration. Take a look!

Free!

Experience America’s First Hybrid Minivan Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Fiesta Hermosa Art & Crafts Festival

Pier Avenue & Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

http://www.chrysler.com

We can test drive and take the wheel of the only hybrid minivan available on the market, that’s the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and the Chrysler Pacifica minivan at the Fiesta Hermosa Art & Crafts Festival in Hermosa Beach.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is America’s first ever hybrid minivan with a 33-mile electric range, 566-mile total driving range, and 7-passenger seating, a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the most advanced entertainment system with Uconnect® Theater.

The Pacifica has been awarded the 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Cars.com Family Car of the Year Award for 2018, Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy for 2 years in a row, 2018 Best Car to Buy by Green Car Reports, Parents Magazine’s Best Family Car (Minivan Category) and the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the Highest Ranked Minivan in Initial Quality by J.D. Power.

See how the Chrysler models compare to other minivan models firsthand. The Pacifica averages 28 highway mpg; better than the Chevrolet Traverse, Toyota Sienna and Kia Sedona. With the second-row Stow ‘n Go® seating and storage system, this is something you will not find in the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna or Kia Sedona.

For additional information about the Chrysler brand lineup visit https://www.chrysler.com/

Closing This Weekend

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the last weekend to find one-of-a-kind treasures at the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival in Laguna Beach. In addition to two-hundred artists, there are art classes as well as three stages of live music.

Closing This Weekend!

Pageant of the Masters

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

http://www.foapom.com

One of the most unique productions in the world comes to a close. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters ends its Summer magic of making classic art come to life with the presence of human models.

Vegan Street Fair LA Nights

The Federal Bar

5303 Lankershim Boulevard

North Hollywood

http://www.eventbrite.com

Vegan Street Fair LA Nights at The Federal NoHo promises some of the best vegan eats along with dancing, games, live entertainment, karaoke, a beer garden, and more vegan fun than you'll know what to do with.

For ticket and admission information, check the website http://www.eventbrite.com

The Taste

Los Angeles Times

Paramount Pictures Studio Backlot

783 North Van Ness Street

Los Angeles

http://www.eventbrite.com

Some of the best Southern California cuisine and beverages are available at the Los Angeles Times THE TASTE.

Dozens of hand-picked local restaurants showcase the city's rich and diverse culinary scene by serving guests their best.

L.A. Fleet 2018

Port of Los Angeles

San Pedro

http://www.lafleetweek.com

And, this is a Labor Day Weekend tradition. L.A. Fleet Week. There are five ships in town available for public tours in addition to entertainment and information at Port of Los Angeles and in the city of San Pedro.

Also, this is an opportunity to meet our “Hometown Heroes” serving in the U.S. Navy, among them Los Angeles native Electronic Technician Tizoc Centrone-Castro of the USS Dewey. He’s been selected to throw the first pitch at the Dodgers Game Labor Day.

To learn about the numerous L.A. Fleet Week 2018 activities check the website: http://www.lafleetweek.com

Make it a “Nautical” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

