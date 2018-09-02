23-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Unincorporated Area of Whittier

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in an unincorporated area of Whittier, which is believed to be gang-related, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials did not say when the shooting occurred in a news release about the investigation. The killing happened inside a home located in the 11600 block of Nan Street, according to the department.

According to investigators, three men who authorities only describe as Hispanic pulled up to the home in a flat-bed truck just before the shooting. Two of the men got out of the vehicle and went inside the home, sheriff’s officials said.

There, they confronted the victim and shot and killed him, according to the department. Then they left the home and drove away, traveling west on Nan Street.

After suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related.

No details about the suspects or the vehicle have been released by officials as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.