Authorities Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl at Lakewood High School, Woman in Bellflower

A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Lakewood High School as well as a woman in Bellflower within the span of a few hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was identified Sunday as Joshua Cooper.

Detectives from the Special Victims Bureau were investigating both cases that were reported Friday.

The first incident occurred about 10 a.m. in the 9200 block of Palm Street in Bellflower, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department. A 29-year-old woman was walking home when the man attacked and sexually assaulted her, then took her cellphone before leaving the scene, authorities said.

About two and a half hours later, the suspect sexually assaulted a girl who was using the restroom at Lakewood High School, according to the statement. He fled when a school employee entered the restroom, officials stated.

Cooper was booked at the Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, robbery and attempted rape, authorities said.

He was being held in lieu of $220,000 bail as he awaited a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, inmate records showed.

A Special Victims Bureau captain was expected to provide more details on the investigation during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.