Descanso Gardens’ Landscape Designing for Disaster

Descanso Gardens offers a panel discussion to help locals design and maintain their own gardens for Southern California’s unique challenges. They have joined with FormLA Landscaping a September 8th event, “Designing for Disaster: How to Mitigate Fire, Flood and Slide Dangers,” to explore how the design of public landscapes and private gardens can reduce or exacerbate L.A.’s risk of natural disasters. Moderator Cassy Aoyagi of FormLA previews the event with the do's and don'ts of creating a safer garden.

Event details at DescansoGardens.org.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, September 2, 2018.