Driver Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Lancaster: CHP

A driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Lancaster, with the driver of the other vehicle abandoning it at the scene and fleeing on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

CHP officers were called to the scene of the crash by West Avenue J and 90th Street West at about 3:36 a.m., Officer J. Perkins said. They found a man inside of a silver BMW sedan who was unconscious, Perkins said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene while authorities located a blue Subaru sedan that was also involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle fled on foot, leaving the car at the scene, Perkins said.

According to Perkins, investigators are still searching for that second driver and are looking for witnesses who may be able to shed some light on how the deadly crash happened. He also said the other driver may be injured since the cars appeared to be driving at high speeds when they collided.

No other details were released by authorities.